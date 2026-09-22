Harbaugh hopeful as MRI to determine Jaxson Dart’s knee injury timeline
Dubai: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a left knee injury during the opening drive of the team’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach John Harbaugh offered some encouraging news after the game.
Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL, although the Giants will wait for further tests before confirming the extent of the injury. The 23-year-old quarterback did not return after leaving the game.
“We’ll know tomorrow. That’s in the neighbourhood of it, I would say. We’ll get a MRI tomorrow and have a really good feel for it. Give you more information then,” Harbaugh said when asked about the report in the post-game press conference.
The Giants turned to Jameis Winston after Dart’s departure, but the veteran quarterback struggled to provide a spark. Winston completed just 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and threw an interception as New York failed to keep pace with the Rams.
Harbaugh was also asked whether there was a sense of relief that Dart’s injury did not appear to be more serious.
“The fact that it’s not that outcome that you’re talking about, the devastating outcome, is really good news,” Harbaugh said.
The Giants will now await the results of Dart’s MRI before determining his recovery timeline and availability for their next game.
Dart’s injury is an immediate concern for New York, with the team now facing uncertainty at quarterback after suffering a heavy defeat to the Rams. The MRI results should provide a clearer picture of whether Dart can return soon or faces a longer spell on the sidelines.
Giants face Tennessee Titans on September 27, with hopes of playing the game with their first choice QB.