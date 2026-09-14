While the opening ceremony of the Asian Games is scheduled for September 19, basketball and football competitions have already commenced in Aichi-Nagoya. However, gold medal favourites Philippines are already out of the tournament before the grand opening.

The disastrous Asian Games of Philippines comes as a shocker since they had won the gold medal four years ago. They are one of the most decorated basketball nations at the games, winning 5 gold medals. Only China has more medals (8 gold) than them.

Gilas Pilipinas finished in the third position of the Group C. Their -17-point difference is far worse than Saudi Arabia and Jordan, both of whom finished at the same position in their respective groups.

Gilas Pilipinas had the chance of reaching the quarterfinals as it could only afford a loss of 37 points. However, their 44-point deficit loss ended all hopes of defending their gold medal as the Philippines now head home after a disappointing group stage.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.