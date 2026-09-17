Sharjah Police say no foul play suspected in death of woman whose case went viral

32-year-old Indian expat mother of two from Kerala had died after collapsing at home
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have said that an initial examination has found no suspicion of foul play in the death of an Asian woman, a case that has been widely circulated on social media.
While the force did not name the woman in its statement, it comes after the death of a 32-year-old Indian expat and mother of two, earlier identified by her family to Gulf News as Dr Afeena Raheem, a qualified dentist from Kerala who had taken a career break to care for her young children.
According to her family, Afeena had collapsed at her home in Sharjah's Al Qasimia area on Monday morning while her husband, a teacher, was away at work.
Her sister-in-law, who was at home at the time, reportedly found her unconscious in the kitchen, performed CPR and called for an ambulance. Afeena was rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved.
Her family said she had no known underlying health conditions and was awaiting paperwork to repatriate her body to Kerala.
In its statement on Thursday Sharjah Police said the clarification was issued after reports about the case spread online.
The force said the woman had been found unconscious at her residence following a report received by the Central Operations Room, after which police patrols and National Ambulance teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
She was taken to hospital for medical treatment but later died, police said.
The Public Prosecution has ordered that the body be referred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of death, while the competent authorities continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the case.
Sharjah Police stressed that the initial examination had revealed no suspicion of criminal involvement, while noting that investigations and forensic procedures were still under way.
Police also urged members of the public and media organisations to refrain from circulating unverified information about the case or drawing conclusions before the investigation and forensic reports are completed.
The force stressed the importance of relying on official sources for information, particularly in cases that remain under investigation.