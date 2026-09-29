Neeru Dhanda becomes first Indian woman to win Asian Games trap gold

Neeru Dhanda ends India’s 48-year wait with historic Asian Games trap gold
India had waited 48 years for this moment. And no Indian woman had ever done it before.
Neeru Dhanda created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual trap shooting gold medal at the Asian Games.
The 26 year old produced a brilliant performance in Aichi Nagoya, hitting 28 out of 30 targets in the final to take gold and set a new Asian record.
But there is another piece of history that makes Neeru's achievement even more special.
The last Indian to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games was Randhir Singh in Bangkok in 1978.
Since then, India had gone 48 years without another individual champion in trap shooting.
Neeru finally ended that wait in Japan.
And while Randhir achieved the feat in the men's event, Neeru is the first Indian woman ever to win the individual trap title at the Asian Games. In fact, it is also India's first individual Asian Games medal of any colour in women's trap.
Neeru had already shown her form during qualification, hitting 118 out of 125 targets to finish joint top alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil.
She then went one better when the medals were on the line. That's what mentality monsters do.
Despite difficult conditions caused by rain and poor visibility, Neeru hit 28 of her 30 targets in the final, setting a new continental record on her way to gold.
It was actually her second medal of the day.
Earlier, Neeru combined with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to win silver for India in the women's trap team event.
Neeru has already enjoyed a breakthrough year. In July, she became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold in trap, triumphing in Lonato, Italy.
Now she has created an even bigger piece of history at the Asian Games.
First Indian woman to win the title. India's first individual trap gold in 48 years. And an Asian record to go with it.
For Neeru Dhanda, it was quite a day in Japan.