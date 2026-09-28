GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

18-year-old Mariam Kareem wins UAE's first gold medal at Asian Games 2026

Teen hurdler delivers UAE its first gold medal after historic race in Nagoya

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
United Arab Emirates' Mariam Kareem celebrates setting a games record to win the women's 400m hurdles final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 28, 2026.
United Arab Emirates' Mariam Kareem celebrates setting a games record to win the women's 400m hurdles final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 28, 2026.
AFP-MOHD RASFAN

Dubai: Mariam Kareem delivered the UAE’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after winning the women’s 400m hurdles final in a Games-record time of 54.31 seconds in Nagoya on Monday.

The 18-year-old produced another standout performance after qualifying fastest for the final with a personal best of 55.14 seconds. She then lowered that mark by almost a second to claim the UAE’s first athletics gold of the Games.

Kareem finished ahead of Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems, who took silver in 54.58 seconds. India’s Vithya Ramraj completed the podium in 54.75 seconds, breaking the national record previously set by P.T. Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Kareem also broke the Asian Games record for the fastest 400m hurdles lap by a women, overcoming the record set by Bahrain's Kemi Adekoya in 2023 in Hangzhou.

The gold is another milestone in Kareem’s rapid rise on the international stage. Born in 2008, the UAE hurdler has competed at the Asian Championships and reached the top eight at the World U20 Championships. She entered the 2026 Asian Games after setting a UAE national under-20 record of 56.27 seconds in August.

Kareem’s victory also adds to the UAE’s athletics success at the Games. The country had opened its medal account through Sulaiman Abdulrahman, who won silver in the men’s 400m in 44.99 seconds.

The UAE had won five gold medals at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, where it collected a record 20 medals overall. Kareem’s victory now gives the country another Asian Games athletics champion and its first gold of the Aichi-Nagoya edition.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes on the rings in the men's artistic gymnastics team final during the 2026 Asian Games at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture on September 23, 2026.

Philippines' Yulo wins gold to complete clean sweep

2m read
Gold medallist Japan's Shin Ohashi celebrates after breaking the world record while competing in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 24, 2026.

Ohashi, 17, smashes 200m breaststroke world record

1m read
Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah

Al Attiyah achieves unique double

1m read
Members of United Arab Emirates' delegation wave their country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026.

Asian Games opening ceremony: UAE takes centre stage

3m read