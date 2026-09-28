For Usha, the record that survived for more than four decades has finally been surpassed. For Ramraj, it represents another step in a career that has seen her repeatedly challenge one of Indian athletics’ most recognised marks.

Usha’s mark had stood for 42 years and had become one of the most enduring records in Indian athletics. Ramraj also won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she finished the race in 66.68 seconds.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.