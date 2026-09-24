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Carlos Yulo wins Philippines’ first gymnastics gold ahead of Eala arrival

Multiple Olympic gold medal-winner wins floor title, to go for double in vault

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes on the rings in the men's artistic gymnastics team final during the 2026 Asian Games at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture on September 23, 2026.
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes on the rings in the men's artistic gymnastics team final during the 2026 Asian Games at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture on September 23, 2026.
AFP

Even as Filipinos at the Asian Games await the arrival of their tennis star Alexandra Eala, the country’s other superstar, gymnast Carlos Yulo did what he was expected to do – win the floor gold on Thursday.

Yulo had become the only multiple Olympic gold medal-winner in Philippines history when he won the floor and the vault in Paris two years ago. On Thursday, the 151cm (4ft 11in) Yulo sealed his first Asian Games gold with a score of 14.666 to complete a clean sweep of Olympic, World, Asian and South-East Asian Games titles.

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"Having this in my collection ... it's all complete now," said the 26-year-old, who will go for a second gold in the vault on Friday.

"We can just relax and hope for the best tomorrow. I will make sure I enjoy tomorrow's competition," he added.

"I'm just overwhelmed right now. I can't process it yet."

Yulo, who shot to fame in Paris, is the first Philippines gymnast to win an Asian Games gold.

"It feels like it's kind of the Olympics for me," he said.

"It's my first time winning the Asian Games, and I'm really happy and excited to go home and share this blessing to the people in the Philippines."

Yulo was especially pleased his breakthrough Asian Games gold came in Japan, where he spends much of his time training.

"Competing here feels home to me," said Yulo, whose brother Karl was also competing in the floor exercise final, finishing in seventh place.

"I'm really comfortable here, doing my gymnastics. Maybe because I stayed here for a long, long time and trained with them.

"It's nothing new for me to perform my best here. The challenge is just to perform well. It came today. It was a good routine for me today."

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