Pakistan women end 12-year wait with Asian Games bronze in Japan
Dubai: Pakistan’s women’s cricket team finally returned to the Asian Games podium after 12 years, beating Bangladesh by 31 runs to win bronze at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
Pakistan posted 145-8 after being asked to bat first, with captain Fatima Sana producing a crucial 45 off 30 balls. Opener Gull Feroza added 31 from 23 balls as Pakistan recovered from 67-5 to set Bangladesh a challenging target.
Bangladesh struggled in the chase and finished on 114-7 in their 20 overs. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls, while Nigar Sultana made 25. Umm-e-Hani was Pakistan’s leading bowler with 3-10 from four overs, helping her side defend the total.
The bronze represents a significant turnaround for Pakistan, who endured a disappointing Women’s Asia Cup campaign earlier this month. They reached the semi-final but lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets despite Fatima’s unbeaten 47 and four wickets.
Pakistan’s Asian Games history in women’s cricket began with gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Cricket was then absent from the programme before returning at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023, where Pakistan finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh.
That defeat made Tuesday’s result particularly significant. Twelve years after their last medal, Pakistan finally secured their third Asian Games women’s cricket medal and their first since 2014.
For Fatima and her team, the bronze provides a strong response after their Asia Cup disappointment and gives Pakistan women another podium finish on the Asian Games stage.