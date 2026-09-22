Pakistan’s Asian Games history in women’s cricket began with gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Cricket was then absent from the programme before returning at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023, where Pakistan finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh struggled in the chase and finished on 114-7 in their 20 overs. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls, while Nigar Sultana made 25. Umm-e-Hani was Pakistan’s leading bowler with 3-10 from four overs, helping her side defend the total.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.