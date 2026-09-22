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Pakistan women's cricket team clinch bronze medal at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan women end 12-year wait with Asian Games bronze in Japan

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan's players celebrate their victory in the women's bronze medal cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan during the 2026 Asian Games at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Aichi prefecture on September 22, 2026.
Pakistan's players celebrate their victory in the women's bronze medal cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan during the 2026 Asian Games at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Aichi prefecture on September 22, 2026.
AFP-DAVID GRAY

Dubai: Pakistan’s women’s cricket team finally returned to the Asian Games podium after 12 years, beating Bangladesh by 31 runs to win bronze at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Pakistan posted 145-8 after being asked to bat first, with captain Fatima Sana producing a crucial 45 off 30 balls. Opener Gull Feroza added 31 from 23 balls as Pakistan recovered from 67-5 to set Bangladesh a challenging target.

Bangladesh struggled in the chase and finished on 114-7 in their 20 overs. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls, while Nigar Sultana made 25. Umm-e-Hani was Pakistan’s leading bowler with 3-10 from four overs, helping her side defend the total.

The bronze represents a significant turnaround for Pakistan, who endured a disappointing Women’s Asia Cup campaign earlier this month. They reached the semi-final but lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets despite Fatima’s unbeaten 47 and four wickets.

Pakistan’s Asian Games history in women’s cricket began with gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Cricket was then absent from the programme before returning at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023, where Pakistan finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh.

That defeat made Tuesday’s result particularly significant. Twelve years after their last medal, Pakistan finally secured their third Asian Games women’s cricket medal and their first since 2014.

For Fatima and her team, the bronze provides a strong response after their Asia Cup disappointment and gives Pakistan women another podium finish on the Asian Games stage.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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