The 55-year-old, who was part of the Qatar men's skeet team that took gold ahead of Kuwait and India in Nagoya on Wednesday, also happens to be a six-time Dakar Rally champion.

An Olympic bronze medal and three Asian Games gold medals in shooting alone would have counted as a legendary career for any sportsman. But Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah is made of different mettle.

At the wheel of a Dacia, he only had to avoid a final day slip-up to top the podium after bringing his career tally of stage wins to 50 the previous day.

What makes his feat so remarkable this time is that he has achieved the unique double of winning an Asian Games shooting gold and becoming Dakar Rally champion in the same year!

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.