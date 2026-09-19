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Asian Games kick off in Nagoya: UAE takes centre stage at grand opening ceremony

Nation marks 13th Asian Games appearance with expanded multi-sport campaign

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Members of United Arab Emirates' delegation wave their country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026.
Members of United Arab Emirates' delegation wave their country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026.
AFP

The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya on Saturday, with the UAE taking centre stage as its 165-member delegation joined athletes and teams from across Asia at the start of the 16-day continental sporting event.

The Games run from September 19 to October 4 and feature 43 sports and 469 events.

UAE joins nations’ parade in Nagoya

The nations’ parade got underway at Paloma Mizuho Stadium after the Japanese national anthem, with Afghanistan leading the procession, followed by Bahrain.

Japan’s contingent then entered the arena, alongside delegations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Palestine.

The UAE delegation also took part in the parade, marking the country’s 13th appearance at the Asian Games.

Seven members of Japan’s defence forces carried the Japanese flag to the centre of the stadium, before two more members helped hoist it. The ceremony then moved into its first performance, a vibrant dance accompanied by a veteran violinist, with performers eventually forming the word “WELCOME”.

Japan’s Emperor and Empress, along with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, attended the opening ceremony in Nagoya.

165 UAE athletes compete across 23 sports

The UAE delegation comprises 165 athletes — 117 men and 48 women — competing across 23 sports and disciplines.

The team includes athletes in athletics, swimming, taekwondo, padel, football, esports, equestrian, cycling, archery, rowing, sailing, fencing, golf, shooting, judo, modern pentathlon, triathlon, jiu-jitsu, rugby, weightlifting, boxing and karate.

The UAE will make its Asian Games debut in padel and modern pentathlon, expanding its participation across a wide range of sports.

The UAE football team has already begun its campaign, losing 3-1 to Iran in Group B, which also includes China and North Korea.

UAE builds on 60-medal Asian Games record

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, has highlighted the country’s record at the Asian Games and the contribution of Emirati athletes to the UAE’s sporting history.

The UAE has won 60 Asian Games medals — 12 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze — across 11 sports. More than half of those medals were won at the last two editions of the Games.

The UAE made its Asian Games debut in Bangkok in 1978 and won its first medal at Hiroshima in 1994, when Mohammed Al Qubaisi secured silver in individual bowling.

Female participation rises

The UAE has 48 female athletes in its Aichi-Nagoya delegation, up from 38 at the Hangzhou 2022 Games.

Sheikh Mansoor said the achievements of Emirati athletes over the years have become part of the UAE’s sporting history and continue to inspire younger generations.

45 countries, 11,000 athletes

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 brings together more than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries, competing across 43 sports and 469 events, with 1,407 medals to be awarded.

The opening ceremony at Paloma Mizuho Stadium is centred on the theme of “IMAGINE ONE ASIA”, with organisers using the event to celebrate connections among athletes, spectators, Aichi-Nagoya and the wider Asian community.

For the UAE, the Games mark another major chapter in its Asian Games campaign, with athletes competing in both established disciplines and new events making their debut for the country.

With inputs from WAM, AFP

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