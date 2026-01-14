Over 7,000 students participate as School Games kicks off

The competitions will be held throughout the academic year, with the initial phase running from January 12 to February 10, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 30. Across both phases, talented students from various regions of each emirate will compete, which will culminate in the finals and an award ceremony on May 23, 2026. Students who qualify from both phases will then compete at the national level in the finals, with the top three participants receiving gold, silver, and bronze medals.