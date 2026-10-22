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Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese left out of ESPN's 30 greatest WNBA players list

WNBA's 30th season celebrated with top player list, Clark and Reese left out

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP-COLIN HUBBARD

Dubai: ESPN has named its 30 greatest players in WNBA history as the league celebrates its 30th season, with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark missing out on the final list despite her growing influence on women’s basketball.

The ranking features legends and modern-day stars, including Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who recently won a record fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player award at the number one position. Other prominent current-generation players recognised include Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray and Alyssa Thomas.

The top 10 features some of the most influential players in league history, led by Tamika Catchings, Diana Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper. Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Lauren Jackson, Sue Bird and Tina Thompson also feature among the league’s all-time greats.

Clark was omitted as she still has to achieve more in the league since entering the WNBA in 2024. The former No. 1 draft pick won Rookie of the Year and helped drive unprecedented interest in the league. However, ESPN’s accompanying report on the snubs confirmed that Clark received votes but did not make the final 30.

Angel Reese, another prominent member of the 2024 draft class, also received votes but missed the cut. Both players have time to build their careers, with ESPN noting their potential to become all-time greats. The report also expects Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles to be future greats.

The ranking was decided by a panel of 23 ESPN reporters and staff members. The voting aimed to balance historical achievements with the performances of current players.

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