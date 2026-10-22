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Angel Reese accused of “disrespecting” national anthem during WNBA finals

Critics target Angel Reese amid anthem controversy in WNBA championship

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP-JOE BOATMAN

Dubai: Angel Reese has faced criticism on social media after the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries were absent from the court during the US national anthem before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

The controversy continued on Wednesday as both teams followed the same pregame routine for the third consecutive game, leaving the court before the anthem and returning after the performance ended.

An X user accused Reese of repeatedly disrespecting the anthem, while OutKick’s Jon Root questioned whether players who did not stand for the song should represent the United States internationally.

“Angel Reese disrespects the national anthem every time,” one user wrote.

Root added: “If you won’t respect America by simply standing during our National Anthem, you shouldn’t be allowed to represent the USA in the Olympics, FIBA or any capacity.”

“Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, & HC Natalie Nakase should be ashamed,” he ended.

However, Reese was not the only player absent from the court, with members of both teams following the same routine. The 24-year-old has nevertheless become a central figure in the backlash, despite the collective nature of the decision. The WNBA suspended enforcement of its anthem protocols in 2017, allowing teams discretion over their participation.

On the court, Reese continued her impressive Finals campaign, recording 21 points and 12 rebounds as Atlanta defeated Golden State 97-71 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The performance marked her third consecutive double-double in the Finals, following 30 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2.

While criticism over the anthem has dominated online discussion, Reese’s performances have helped put Atlanta in control of the series as the Dream look to move closer to their first WNBA championship.

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