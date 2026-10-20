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Bruce Pearl sends strong message to WNBA players over US national anthem

Bruce Pearl criticizes WNBA teams for skipping national anthem performance

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Bruce Pearl and Angel Reese
Bruce Pearl and Angel Reese
via AFP

Dubai: Former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has criticised the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries after both teams missed the US national anthem before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals for the second consecutive game.

Pearl took to social media to share his views after the teams left the court moments before Grammy-winning singer Alanis Morissette performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at San Francisco’s Chase Centre. The players returned seconds after the performance ended.

Angel Reese, who plays for Atlanta, was among those absent from the court during the anthem.

“We teach our campers how to honour the flag before we start summer basketball camp,” Pearl wrote. “We bring in military heroes to talk to our players about what the flag means to them and how they are willing to fight for our freedoms.”

“These players should be grateful to this country and show it,” he added.

The repeated absences have attracted criticism because the WNBA rulebook states that players, coaches and trainers should stand in a dignified posture along the sidelines or foul line during the national anthem. However, the league suspended enforcement of its anthem protocols in 2017, leaving teams with discretion over their pregame routines.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of an important result on court. Atlanta defeated Golden State 79-65 in Game 2 on Monday to level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Reese led the Dream with 30 points and 16 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a finals game.

Neither team had immediately explained its absence from the anthem, according to reports.

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