Caitlin Clark makes major announcement after third WNBA season

On court, she enjoyed a strong comeback campaign in 2026 after an injury-hit 2025 season. Clark averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 assists, earning a place on the AP All-WNBA First Team and the Comeback Player of the Year award. The Fever, however, exited in the first round of the playoffs.

The story draws inspiration from a motivational message that hung above the mirror in Clark’s childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” It highlights the role of family, friends and teammates in helping children pursue their ambitions.

The 24-year-old’s agency, Excel Basketball, shared the news on X, with Clark reposting the announcement on her account. The development adds to a busy year for the guard, who has continued to build her profile both on and off the court.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.