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Caitlin Clark makes major announcement after third WNBA season

WNBA star Caitlin Clark adds author to her resume with motivational picture book

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Round One Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on October 1, 2026 at Michelob ULTRA Arena n Las Vegas, Nevada.
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Round One Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on October 1, 2026 at Michelob ULTRA Arena n Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP-MIKE KIRSCHBAUM

Dubai: Caitlin Clark has added another achievement away from basketball, with the Indiana Fever star announcing a new project after completing her third WNBA season.

The 24-year-old’s agency, Excel Basketball, shared the news on X, with Clark reposting the announcement on her account. The development adds to a busy year for the guard, who has continued to build her profile both on and off the court.

The announcement concerns her first children’s book, titled ‘EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams’. Published by Random House Books for Young Readers on November 3, the picture book is written in rhyming verse and illustrated by Adriana Predoi.

The story draws inspiration from a motivational message that hung above the mirror in Clark’s childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” It highlights the role of family, friends and teammates in helping children pursue their ambitions.

Excel Basketball celebrated the release, writing: “Adding author to her resume @CaitlinClark22’s new children’s book ‘EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams’ speaks to the importance of family, friends, and teamwork!”

Clark’s latest venture follows another major milestone in September, when Nike unveiled her first signature basketball shoe, the Caitlin 1, which went on global release on October 1.

On court, she enjoyed a strong comeback campaign in 2026 after an injury-hit 2025 season. Clark averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 assists, earning a place on the AP All-WNBA First Team and the Comeback Player of the Year award. The Fever, however, exited in the first round of the playoffs.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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