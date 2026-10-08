Caitlin Clark sends Angel Reese message during Fever exit interview

Clark backs Angel Reese for EPIC extension amid WNBA's new contract provisions
Dubai: Caitlin Clark has made it clear that winning remains her priority as she considers her future with the Indiana Fever, while also highlighting Angel Reese’s potential to benefit from the WNBA’s new Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract (EPIC) contract provision.
Speaking during her exit interview, Clark said she has not given much thought to signing an extension despite being eligible for the league’s new enhanced contract structure.
“I haven’t honestly given it much thought. I’ve been playing 18 holes every day,” Clark said.
The Fever star said her focus was on building a roster capable of competing for championships before discussing her own contract situation.
“No matter what I’m going to be here and make sure we have the opportunity to be able to win championships,” she said.
The WNBA’s EPIC clause allows young players on rookie scale to sign designated veteran extensions worth significantly more than the standard maximum salary. The provision is designed to give teams greater flexibility to retain established stars while rewarding players who meet specific eligibility requirements such as WNBA First or Second Team honours within their first three years.
Clark is among the players who could benefit from the new system along with Reese and Paige Bueckers. However instead of focusing on her contract extension, she prioritizes Fever’s roster construction.
The 24-year-old also welcomed the possibility of other young stars receiving EPIC extensions, specifically mentioning Reese, Aliyah Boston and Bueckers.
Clark said Reese will be able to get an EPIC extension, along with other young players. “Angel will be able to get under EPIC. Obviously, we saw for AB to get her EPIC. Paige will be able to get hers the following year, I believe,” Clark said.
Clark and Reese entered the WNBA together in 2024 and have since become two of the league’s biggest young stars. Their rivalry from college has continued to draw significant attention, but Clark’s latest comments showed her support for Reese’s future contract prospects.
For now, however, Clark appears more interested in helping the Fever build a championship contender than securing her own next deal. Meanwhile Reese is one win away from entering the 2026 WNBA Finals with Atlanta Dream.