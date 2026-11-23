Tallulah Willis vowed to do 'better' and called him an 'absolute hero'
Tallulah Willis has apologised and taken down a photo she posted of her father, Bruce Willis, after followers questioned whether the actor, who has frontotemporal dementia, was able to agree to having the image made public.
The photo showed the father and daughter seated side by side on a porch, with the 71-year-old actor in a grey cardigan, holding Tallulah's hand against his chest. Many fans welcomed the rare glimpse of the actor, who has largely stayed out of public view since his diagnosis. Others objected, arguing that because of his condition Willis could not consent to the picture being shared and that it should have stayed within the family.
In an Instagram post, Tallulah said the picture had been taken during "a BEAUTIFUL visit," as the two watched a video of Frankie Valli performing. She said she had been so moved by the moment that she didn't stop to consider that it might be "too intimate a photo to show."
"I can acknowledge and vow to do better," she wrote. "I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be."
Living apart, with round-the-clock care
Willis's family announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and was stepping away from acting. In early 2023, they said his condition had been identified more specifically as frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Since then, the family has shared occasional updates on his health on social media.
The actor now lives in a separate home with a full-time care team. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has described the move as one of the hardest decisions she has had to make. Speaking in the ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired in August 2025, she said Bruce "would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," referring to their two young daughters.
His eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, spoke about her visits with him in May this year on The Inside Edit. She said that while things are "different now," she has found a new tenderness in her father, a side she suggested his tough-guy public image may not have left much room for.
Willis's final major film, Assassin, was released in 2023, closing a career that ran for more than four decades.
What are aphasia and FTD?
Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person's ability to speak, understand, read or write. People with it may struggle to find words, leave words out of sentences, substitute the wrong ones, or have trouble following what others say. It does not affect intelligence.
Aphasia is most often caused by a stroke, but it can also result from a head injury, a brain tumour or a progressive neurological disease. In Willis's case, it was an early sign of frontotemporal dementia, a group of disorders that damage the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. These are the areas that govern language, behaviour and personality. FTD tends to strike earlier than Alzheimer's disease, often between the ages of 45 and 65, and there is currently no cure.