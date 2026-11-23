The actor now lives in a separate home with a full-time care team. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has described the move as one of the hardest decisions she has had to make. Speaking in the ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired in August 2025, she said Bruce "would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," referring to their two young daughters.