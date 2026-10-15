Salman Khan says he still turns to his father for career advice
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given fans a rare glimpse into his bond with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, sharing pictures of the two wearing matching cowboy hats and reflecting on the value of time.
Salman, 60, posted the pictures on Instagram on Thursday, showing himself embracing his 91-year-old father from behind as they sat together. In another photograph, the actor is seen sitting beside Salim and holding his hand.
The pictures captured a warm father-son moment, with their matching cowboy hats adding a playful touch.
Alongside the photographs, Salman shared a message blending humour, affection and a reminder to cherish time with loved ones.
“Howdy partner, hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram,” he wrote.
The actor’s reference to his father as the “real monster” drew attention, as did his tribute to Salim’s strength and enduring influence on the family.
Salman also reflected on the passage of time, writing, “It’s not one more day added; it’s one less day remaining. Do you guys get it?” He added, “God has been kind.”
The post prompted an outpouring of affection from fans, who praised their bond and described them as a legendary father-son duo.
“Best Father Son Duo,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Two legends in one frame.”
Others praised Salman for his affection towards his father, with one fan describing him as “daddy's boy”.
Despite his decades-long career in the film industry, Salman continues to seek guidance from Salim, whose screenwriting credits include some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films.
In an interview with Variety India, Salman said he still turns to his father whenever he is uncertain about a career decision.
“Even today, if I’m confused about something, I always take it to him. Whatever he says, I do that,” the actor said.
He added that he follows his father’s advice rather than simply seeking an opinion and then making a different decision.
The relationship between the two has remained a source of interest for fans, who often get glimpses of the family’s close bond through occasional public appearances and social media posts.
On the professional front, Salman is awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film, previously scheduled for an Eid release, was postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.
The actor is also working on a film backed by producer Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, reportedly titled Monster. Nayanthara is set to star opposite Salman in the project, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.
For now, the actor’s latest post has offered fans something beyond film announcements: a personal moment celebrating the man whose advice and influence continue to shape his life.