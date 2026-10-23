A dream leads Fardeen Khan to reconnect with his father’s cherished cowboy hat
Dubai: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared an emotional memory of his late father, veteran actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan, revealing that a dream about him prompted him to wear one of his father’s cowboy hats for the first time in 17 years.
Fardeen shared a social media photo of himself wearing a brown cowboy hat, a matching jacket, and sunglasses, echoing the distinctive Western-inspired style that became synonymous with his father.
Feroz Khan died on April 27, 2009, aged 69, after battling lung cancer.
Fardeen revealed that he had kept his father’s hats close since his death but hadn't worn any of them in the years that followed.
“Some things we inherit. Others, perhaps, are meant to be given to us when the time is right,” he wrote.
Explaining what led him to finally wear the hat, Fardeen said his father appeared in a dream and handed it to him.
“He came to me in a dream. And in that dream, he handed me one of his hats. This very one,” he wrote.
Reflecting on the experience, the actor added: “It’s strange how something you’ve possessed for so many years can suddenly feel like it’s just been given to you.”
He described the moment as special and invited dream interpreters to share their thoughts on the experience.
Feroz Khan was known for his flamboyant screen presence and distinctive fashion sense, often combining cowboy hats, sunglasses, and leather outfits.
His style became an important part of his on-screen persona, setting him apart in Hindi cinema.
The actor-filmmaker was associated with films including Dharmatma, Qurbani, Janbaaz and Yalgaar. His performances and filmmaking helped establish his reputation as one of Bollywood’s recognizable personalities.
Feroz Khan also played a significant role in his son’s film career, launching Fardeen as an actor with Prem Aggan in 1998.
The father and son later worked together on Janasheen (2003), which Feroz directed and which also featured Celina Jaitly.
Fardeen’s latest post offers a personal glimpse into his memories of his father, with a familiar accessory carrying a renewed emotional significance nearly two decades after his death.