Why Fardeen Khan is bringing his children back to Dubai: Schools, fatherhood and career comeback at 54

No hovering publicist, no nanny whisking the child away, and no intimidating entourage treating the star's time like a matter of national security. But that's exactly what greeted me when I caught up with the actor earlier this week at his apartment overlooking the Dubai Marina. The views were suitably glamorous. The scene inside, decidedly less red-carpet and more domestic bliss.

His daughter, 13, and son, who have spent the last couple of years studying in London, are preparing to return to Dubai next September. The family has been doing the rounds of school tours, navigating applications, and entrance assessments.

It felt less like interviewing a Bollywood star and more like catching up with an old friend. And Khan was in Dubai on an unusual shopping spree. Forget designer labels, luxury watches or Palm Jumeirah mansions, he was hunting for something far more elusive: a spot in a good school for his two children.

"Being a father was very very important to me. Always has been, and it's I think it's completed my life in the best possible ways," he says.

While Khan remains based in Mumbai, where he has Bollywood projects to work on, his family is preparing to return to Dubai, the city his children once called home. And if there's one role he takes particularly seriously, it's being a father.

"The mafia had gotten too strong, and they were taking out industrialists, film producers, actors were under threats. You know, I mean, they were just literally. It felt like they were the ones ruling the land."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.