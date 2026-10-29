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Inside Dubai's most extravagant Diwali party: Netflix reality queen Farhana Bodi and Pakistan's Atif Aslam add star power

Gulf News takes you inside the lavish Diwali party held at a plush Indian restaurant

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
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Farhana Bodi (centre), Atif Aslam (right), and wife at Farhana Bodi-hosted bash
Farhana Bodi (centre), Atif Aslam (right), and wife at Farhana Bodi-hosted bash

Dubai: If there's one thing Dubai's glittering social set knows how to do, it's throw a party where more is definitely more.

And this glamorous star-studded gathering to usher in Diwali was a masterclass in turning a festive evening into a royal affair, complete with reality television stars, dazzling Indian skirts/saris, elaborate floral arrangements and food that was every bit as fabulous as the guest list.

Netflix's Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, who hosted the evening along with Sakshi Nath of Tresind Dubai, was impossible to miss in a jewel-encrusted, off-shoulder corset paired with a voluminous midnight-blue skirt designed by Manish Malhotra.

With her statement diamond-encrusted necklace from Roberto Coin, sleek ponytail and dramatic silhouette, she looked ready to attend a royal ball.

Fellow Dubai Bling personality Lojain also added to the celebrity quotient, while Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam brought an extra dose of star power to the gathering.

Lojain, who was dressed in an light peach chiffon glittering sari and bustier, told Gulf News that sari has become her favourite go-to outfit and was thinking of throwing her own Diwali bash.

"If I were an Indian lady, I would wear an Indian sari every day. It's such a beautiful and graceful attire!" said Lojain.

But the evening wasn't just about famous faces and fabulous saris.

The setting was equally spectacular. Think cascading white flowers, gold foliage, towering glass candleholders and an elegant dining table that looked straight out of a modern-day royal palace. The dress code said 'Indian Glam' and every guest followed it to the last letter.

Even the place cards came with a regal twist. Mine read "Maharani Manju": a delightful touch that made guests feel like royalty.

And then there was the food. At Trèsind, the culinary experience was a highlight in its own right, proving that even at a party packed with glamorous personalities, the kitchen could command attention. Think Andhra Chilli Paneer, Avocado Pai tee, Galouti kebab cannoli, and paneer pinwheel tomato makhani.

There was also a DJ belting out hit Bollywoood songs that made you want to hit the dance floor. The evening also saw models in champagne satin gowns displaying Roberto Coin jewels, as Farhana spoke about the significance of Diwali, Indian festival of lights.

We also spotted Desi Bling stars in the mix! So, between the sparkling outfits, elaborate table settings, celebrity sightings and delicious food, the evening was a delicious reminder of Dubai's unapologetic love for luxury.

Because in this city, why settle for an ordinary dinner when you can dine like a Maharani (queen)?

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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