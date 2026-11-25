Dubai wedding sees Honey Singh and Atif Aslam groove to Abrar-ul-Haq's hits
Dubai: Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam were seen dancing together at a wedding in Dubai, with a video of the two performers sharing the dance floor gaining attention on social media.
The singers attended the wedding of a mutual friend, where they joined the celebrations and danced to popular tracks by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq.
Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding celebrations as the evening's emcee, shared photographs and a video from the occasion on social media.
In the video, Honey Singh and Atif Aslam can be seen enjoying the music, cheering for the bride and groom and dancing together as Abrar-ul-Haq's songs play in the background.
Saleem also posted a photograph of the two singers posing together at the event. Sharing the moments, Saleem described the evening as a memorable one and praised both artists for their presence.
He said Honey Singh arrived looking stylish and brought warmth and energy to the celebrations. He also described Atif Aslam as calm and composed.
According to Saleem, Atif attended the wedding straight from rehearsals for his concert, keeping his promise to be part of the celebrations.
Saleem expressed his happiness at seeing the two singers enjoying the occasion together and dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's music.
The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers getting a glimpse of the singers sharing a relaxed moment away from their regular performance schedules.
Dubai regularly hosts private celebrations and high-profile social gatherings attended by international entertainers and public figures.
The wedding brought together the two popular singers, whose music has a significant following among audiences across South Asia and beyond.
The shared dance moments offered a glimpse into the celebrations, with Honey Singh and Atif Aslam enjoying the music and festivities alongside the newlyweds and their guests.