Anupam Kher slams Uttarakhand minister for humiliating Daler Mehndi; Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma back singer

Anupam Kher defends Daler Mehndi, slams minister for public humiliation
Dubai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has come out strongly in defence of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, calling out Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal for publicly humiliating the musician during a cultural event.
The controversy erupted after Uniyal walked onto the stage during Mehndi's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal and accused him of performing after consuming alcohol. The minister also questioned whether the singer was performing live or lip-syncing.
A video of the confrontation quickly went viral, triggering criticism and prompting several celebrities, including Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and Badshah, to rally behind the singer.
Now, Kher has joined the growing chorus of support, questioning whether a public dressing-down was necessary, even if the minister was unhappy with the performance.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kher revealed that he had known Mehndi for nearly three decades and vouched for his character, insisting that the singer did not consume alcohol.
He also disclosed that Mehndi had been battling health issues for the past two to three years, suggesting that the singer may have honoured an earlier professional commitment despite being unwell.
"I can say he doesn't drink and he's one of the finest human beings. He is not well, and I personally know this because we have a common friend, a doctor, and I have met him there several times. He has been ill for 2-3 years. Maybe he had earlier commitments with the organisation and he couldn't say no to them; that's his professionalism, that he stuck with his commitment," Kher said.
The actor was particularly disturbed by the manner in which Mehndi was confronted in front of an audience.
"Maybe he did lip-sync, but nobody should speak to anyone like that. That too on a public forum, it's not fair. To put allegations on someone like this is wrong," he said.
Kher also urged his colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak up rather than leave Mehndi's brother Mika Singh to fight the battle alone.
"I think our industry should talk about this; it's not only Mika Singh's responsibility to defend his brother. We should all take a stand for the people that we know," he added.
In an accompanying Instagram caption, Kher questioned the minister's conduct, arguing that any grievances about the performance could have been communicated privately and respectfully.
He acknowledged that Uniyal was entitled to be disappointed with the show but questioned the need to publicly embarrass an artist.
Kher also reminded his followers of Mehndi's contribution to the music industry over the past 35 years, pointing out that an artist's reputation is built through decades of hard work.
Expressing solidarity with the singer, Kher said he trusted Mehndi's professionalism and judgement and wished him a speedy recovery.
Kher is not the only celebrity to have defended the Punjabi singer following the controversy.
Mehndi's younger brother and fellow singer Mika Singh was among those who came forward in his support. The controversy has also drawn reactions from comedian and television host Kapil Sharma and rapper-singer Badshah, who have backed Mehndi amid the backlash over his performance.
Their support has put the spotlight on the treatment of performers at public events and whether complaints about an artist's performance should be aired in such a confrontational manner.
Kher, however, believes the responsibility of defending Mehndi should not fall solely on his brother. His appeal to the entertainment industry was clear: colleagues should stand up for artists they know and respect when they believe they have been treated unfairly.
The row began during Mehndi's appearance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, held as part of the Navratri celebrations in Uttarakhand.
Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer's performance and accused him of being under the influence of alcohol. He also questioned why Mehndi had agreed to perform if he was unable to deliver a satisfactory show.
The confrontation, captured on video, sparked criticism over the minister's treatment of the singer.
Uniyal subsequently defended his actions, claiming that Mehndi had been paid ₹35 lakh for the performance, with travel and accommodation expenses covered separately.
The minister alleged that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and had failed to do justice to his reputation as a performer.
While questions about the performance remain, the growing support for Mehndi has brought another issue into focus: whether disappointment with an artist's performance gives anyone the right to publicly humiliate them.
For Kher, the answer is a firm no and he isn't alone. Comedian Vir Das also batted for Daler indirectly by saying he was one of the kindest talents he has worked with.