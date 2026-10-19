The minister intervened after Mehndi allegedly appeared intoxicated during his performance
A video showing Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal confronting Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi during a cultural programme at the Kunjapuri Mela has gone viral, sparking debate over conduct at religious events.
“You can’t even speak, so how are you going to sing?” Uniyal asked the singer, who was performing at the event in Narendra Nagar, Tehri district.
The minister reportedly intervened after Mehndi appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the night-time performance. The allegation has not been independently established.
Uniyal, the MLA representing Narendra Nagar and Uttarakhand’s Forest Minister, told the singer that the programme was part of the Navratri celebrations and was dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.
He urged Mehndi to respect the religious significance of the occasion, arguing that performing while allegedly intoxicated was inappropriate for an event of this nature.
“Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” Uniyal can be heard saying in the video. The Hindi remark translates to: “You can’t even speak, so how are you going to sing?”
The exchange has drawn attention on social media, with some viewers supporting the minister’s intervention and others discussing expectations of decorum at religious and cultural gatherings.
The Kunjapuri Mela is associated with religious faith and local cultural traditions in Uttarakhand.
Daler Mehndi rose to prominence in the 1990s and became one of India’s best-known Punjabi pop singers. He helped popularise bhangra and Punjabi folk influences in mainstream music through his energetic vocals and distinctive performance style.
His popular songs include Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Dardi Rab Rab Kardi.
He also recorded Bollywood songs, including Na Na Na Na Re from Mrityudata and Ishq Na Kariyo Kakke from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. His later work included songs such as Dangal from the film of the same name, Jagga Jiteya from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Jiyo Re Baahubali from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
His blend of Punjabi folk influences, pop rhythms and lively performances helped bring Punjabi pop music to a wider Indian audience.
With inputs from IANS