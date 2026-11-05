Without naming either Mehndi or Uniyal, Abhijeet referred to “a minister” who had recently walked on stage and told a performer he wasn’t really singing. In Abhijeet’s view, the minister had simply stated the facts, yet ended up being cast as the bad guy, even though, he said, such faking goes on at shows everywhere. He said, “If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don’t allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere.”