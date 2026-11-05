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Abhijeet Bhattacharya vows to never lip-sync at concerts amid Daler Mehndi row: ‘Minister became the villain’

Abhijeet vows live performances, criticizes lip-syncing in concerts

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi
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Abhijeet Bhattacharya has stepped into the dispute over Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand performance, telling a concert crowd that the minister who called out the singer on stage was right, and promising that he himself would never mime a song, however rough his voice might sound on the night.

The singer made the comments from the stage at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026. A clip of his speech has since spread online, adding fresh fuel to an argument that has divided the entertainment industry.

How the row began

The controversy dates to October 2026, when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi midway through his set at a cultural event in the state. Uniyal questioned whether the singer was genuinely performing live and suggested he appeared to be drunk, remarking that Mehndi could hardly speak, let alone sing.

The public reprimand drew a sharp backlash. Several industry figures rallied behind Mehndi, among them his brother Mika Singh, who said Daler had been unwell, had recently undergone major surgery, and had never consumed alcohol in his life. Uniyal has refused to apologise, pointing out that Mehndi was paid Rs 35 lakh for the show and arguing that he failed to deliver what the audience had paid to see.

Abhijeet: The minister became the villain for telling the truth

Without naming either Mehndi or Uniyal, Abhijeet referred to “a minister” who had recently walked on stage and told a performer he wasn’t really singing. In Abhijeet’s view, the minister had simply stated the facts, yet ended up being cast as the bad guy, even though, he said, such faking goes on at shows everywhere. He said, “If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don’t allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere.”

He appealed to event organisers to put a stop to performers who only pretend to sing into the microphone.

A pledge to his audience

Abhijeet then turned the focus on himself. Whether he sings well or badly, strains his voice, tires out or slips off key, he told the crowd, every note they hear from him will be live.“That is the respect I owe you for giving me your time. You have spent your hard-earned money, invited me here, and made all these arrangements. Behind this event lies the hard work of the administration, the department and all of you. I bow to all of you and promise that I will never cheat you in this way. I will never simply move my lips in the name of singing. Some people do that, but I won’t."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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