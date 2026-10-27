Daler Mehndi row: Uttarakhand minister denies saying sorry, asks ‘Have I committed any crime?’

Mika Singh, Daler’s brother, later met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to Mika, the CM apologised on the minister’s behalf. Addressing the media, Mika said, “I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The way he communicated with Daler paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister. Though I told him it wasn’t necessary since he made no mistake, he assured me that Daler Paaji and I will be treated with utmost respect the next time we visit Uttarakhand.”