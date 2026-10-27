Daler Mehndi row: Uttarakhand minister denies saying sorry, asks ‘Have I committed any crime?’

Mika Singh had earlier asserted that the minister had apologised
The row between Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal and singer Daler Mehndi has flared up again. Days after reports suggested the two had made peace, Uniyal has flatly rejected the idea that he ever said sorry. Instead, he has blamed the singer for the fiasco at the Kunjapuri Mela.
Speaking to Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked directly whether he had apologised to Mehndi after their confrontation on stage. He dismissed the suggestion: “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai (There is no question of me apologising). Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?”
The minister argued that the responsibility lay with Mehndi. In his view, if the singer was unwell, he should have told the organisers and the audience. Uniyal also accused him of collecting a substantial fee without delivering a performance.
“If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell. I ask, who is the one at fault? Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public).”
Uniyal’s numbers have not been consistent. In this interview he put Mehndi’s fee at Rs 26 lakh, but he had earlier told ANI that the singer charged Rs 35 lakh for the show.
His denial also contradicts earlier accounts. Several reports had claimed the minister apologised to Mehndi after the incident. A statement from Mika Singh’s team acknowledging that apology was also circulated and appeared to confirm that Uniyal had expressed regret. The minister now says that never happened.
The trouble started on October 18 at the cultural evening of the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri. Uniyal interrupted Mehndi mid-performance and scolded him in front of the crowd, questioning his condition and why he was unable to sing.
The episode quickly became a flashpoint. Rajpal Yadav, Shaan, Kapil Sharma and Anupam Kher were among the celebrities who backed Mehndi publicly, saying he had been unwell at the time.
Mika Singh, Daler’s brother, later met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to Mika, the CM apologised on the minister’s behalf. Addressing the media, Mika said, “I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The way he communicated with Daler paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister. Though I told him it wasn’t necessary since he made no mistake, he assured me that Daler Paaji and I will be treated with utmost respect the next time we visit Uttarakhand.”