Daler Mehndi breaks silence after drunk allegations at Uttarakhand concert: 'The love you gave me'

Mehndi said the support he received in recent weeks had moved him deeply
On the eve of Diwali, Daler Mehndi has spoken publicly for the first time since a Navratri performance in Uttarakhand ended in a minister’s accusations and a statewide row, but the singer chose gratitude over explanation, saying nothing about what happened on stage that night.
A festive message of thanks
In a long Instagram post that opened with Diwali greetings, Mehndi said the support he received in recent weeks had moved him more deeply than anything in his long career. He told followers he had gone through their messages, listened to their words and sensed their prayers, and that the experience had left him humbled.
Much of the note was a tribute to his family, whom he described as his biggest source of strength during the ordeal. He singled out his younger brother, singer Mika Singh, for defending him fiercely, and praised his wife, Taranpreet Kaur, for her courage and steady faith in him. He also credited his son, Gurdeep Mehndi, for staying calm and resilient, and his daughters Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot for their affection.
Mehndi extended his thanks to fellow artists and to fans across India who had reached out. Comparing their support to a saropao, the robe of honour presented in Sikh tradition, he said he accepted it with humility. He added that the episode had given new depth to his understanding of Ik Onkar, and that it taught him family includes not only blood relatives but also those who show up in difficult moments.
The singer reflected that artists are often celebrated only after they are gone, and said he felt lucky to receive such affection while still alive to acknowledge it. Though he admitted he could not reply to everyone, he assured supporters that each message had reached him and would stay with him.
He signed off by saying that while lamps would light up homes this Diwali, the glow his fans had kindled in his heart meant the most to him.
How the controversy began
The dispute traces back to the evening of Sunday, October 18, when Mehndi was performing at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal. Midway through the show, Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped the performance, claiming the singer was intoxicated, was lip-syncing rather than singing live, and had failed to deliver despite a large fee.
The incident drew wide reaction, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami eventually stepped in to calm tensions. The matter appeared settled until Uniyal reignited it days later. According to Deccan Herald, the minister said he would quit his post rather than apologise, even if party leadership asked him to.