Festive Glam: A Glimpse into Dubai's glamorous outfit and jewellery trends

Outfit: Embroidered spaghetti peplum kurti and sharara with dupatta, Dh950 (for sale), Studio Blue - Dubai, @studioblue.ae

Jewellery: Uncut diamond necklace and earrings with emerald, ruby and pink stones in antique-finish gold; uncut diamond ring, all in 22K gold, Thangals Jewellery

Festive Gift Hamper: Khusiyon ka tokra, Dessert Dreams, Dubai @priya_dream.desserts