Festive Glam: A Glimpse into Dubai's glamorous outfit and jewellery trends

Jewel tones, statement jewellery and confident silhouettes define modern Diwali mood

Outfit: Embroidered spaghetti peplum kurti and sharara with dupatta, Dh950 (for sale), Studio Blue - Dubai, @studioblue.ae

Jewellery: Uncut diamond necklace and earrings with emerald, ruby and pink stones in antique-finish gold; uncut diamond ring, all in 22K gold, Thangals Jewellery

Festive Gift Hamper: Khusiyon ka tokra, Dessert Dreams, Dubai @priya_dream.desserts

Outfit: Flared silk pants with tassled blouse and cape, Dh1,030, Frontier Raas - Dubai, @frontierraasdubai

Jewellery: Diamond polki and emerald stone beads necklace and earrings with pearl detailing; diamond polki and emerald-studded bangle, diamond polki bangle and gold ring with zircon and synthetic green stone, all in 18K gold, POR, Kanz Jewels.

Outfit: Embroidered blouse and sharara pants with attached saree drape and belt, Dh2,310, Aneesh Agarwaal at Vesimi - Dubai, @vesimi

Jewellery: Diamond polki and ruby necklace, earrings and bracelet; diamond polki rings, all in 18K gold, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Outfit: Embroidered blouse and sharara pants with long jacket, Dh2,045, Aneesh Agarwaal at Vesimi - Dubai, @vesimi

Jewellery: Antique-finish gold necklace and earrings with goddess motif; antique finish gold bangles and rings with synthetic coloured stones, all in 22K gold, POR, Thangals Jewellery

Outfit: Inlay applique embellished fusion lehenga and corset with dupatta, Dh8,000, Sameer Patel, @sameerpatelstore

Jewellery: Kundan necklace and earrings with emerald beads, pearls and synthetic coloured stones; antique finish bangles with synthetic coloured stones, all 22K gold, POR, Meena Jewellers

Clutch: Dh699, Dune London

Outfit: Embellished in-cut fusion jacket and pants outfit, Dh850, The Arab Crab - Dubai, @thearab_crab

Jewellery: Emerald-studded earrings with yellow and white diamonds; diamond and emerald bracelets and ring, all in 18K yellow gold, POR, La Marquise Jewellery

Outfit: Bustier, long skirt and embellished cropped jacket, Dh4,110; Masaba at Vesimi – Dubai @vesimi

Jewellery: Antique finish gold choker and earrings with kundan and pearls detailing; kundan gold rings, gold bangles with kundan and coloured stones, all in 22K gold, POR, Meena Jewellers

Outfit: Bustier, skirt and embellished cape in ombre colours, Dh1,270 (for sale), Studio Blue - Dubai, @studioblue.ae

Jewellery: Diamond necklace, earrings, bangles and rings with synthetic green stones, all in 18K rose gold, POR, Joyalukkas

Outfit: Sequined bellbottoms with bustier and jacket, Dh3,295, Frontier Raas - Dubai, @frontierraasdubai

Jewellery: Gold necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring, all in 18K gold; POR, Liali Jewellery Accessories: Crystal encrusted clutch, Dh499; platform heels, Dh649; both by Dune London

Outfit: Ready-to-wear fusion saree with embroidered blouse and belt, Dh2,510, Maisolos at Vesimi – Dubai, @vesimi

Jewellery: Diamond and blue sapphire necklace, earrings and rings; diamond bangle, all in 18K white gold, POR, Liali Jewellery

