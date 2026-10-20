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Mika Singh vows to quit singing if Daler Mehndi alcohol claims are proven

Singer Mika Singh challenges claims against Daler Mehndi, demands evidence

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mika Singh has defended his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, against allegations that he consumed alcohol before a performance in Uttarakhand.
Mika Singh has defended his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, against allegations that he consumed alcohol before a performance in Uttarakhand.

Dubai: Singer Mika Singh has vowed to quit singing if anyone can prove that his elder brother and fellow singer Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol, hitting back at allegations that triggered a public confrontation during a performance in Uttarakhand.

Mika took to social media to defend Daler after a video of the October 18 incident at the Kunjapuri Fair in Tehri district circulated online.

In a video message, Mika questioned how people could accuse his brother of being drunk without evidence, pointing to Daler's three-decade career.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing'. First of all, I would like to ask you all — he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika said.

He added that performers sometimes honour prior commitments even when they are unwell.

“Even if I am sick, and I have a show the day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. He (Daler) must have done the same,” Mika said.

Mika urges media to verify claims

In his social media caption, Mika wished his followers a happy Dussehra and urged media organisations to verify allegations before publishing them.

“The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn't we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?” he wrote.

Mika also questioned whether an international act such as Coldplay would face similar treatment.

He said Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering, but continued to perform with his band.

Describing his brother as one of India's biggest superstars, Mika urged journalists to exercise caution, warning that headlines could damage an artist's reputation.

“Respect our artists. Verify before you report. Stand by the truth,” he added.

What happened at Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand show?

Daler was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on October 18, during the Navratri celebrations, when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and interrupted the show.

The minister reportedly reprimanded the singer and asked him to stop performing, alleging that he had taken the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Goddess Durga.

The incident prompted criticism and debate on social media, with Mika defending his brother and calling for the allegations to be verified before being circulated as fact.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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