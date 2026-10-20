Mika Singh vows to quit singing if Daler Mehndi alcohol claims are proven

Singer Mika Singh challenges claims against Daler Mehndi, demands evidence
Dubai: Singer Mika Singh has vowed to quit singing if anyone can prove that his elder brother and fellow singer Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol, hitting back at allegations that triggered a public confrontation during a performance in Uttarakhand.
Mika took to social media to defend Daler after a video of the October 18 incident at the Kunjapuri Fair in Tehri district circulated online.
In a video message, Mika questioned how people could accuse his brother of being drunk without evidence, pointing to Daler's three-decade career.
“I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing'. First of all, I would like to ask you all — he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika said.
He added that performers sometimes honour prior commitments even when they are unwell.
“Even if I am sick, and I have a show the day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. He (Daler) must have done the same,” Mika said.
In his social media caption, Mika wished his followers a happy Dussehra and urged media organisations to verify allegations before publishing them.
“The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn't we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?” he wrote.
Mika also questioned whether an international act such as Coldplay would face similar treatment.
He said Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering, but continued to perform with his band.
Describing his brother as one of India's biggest superstars, Mika urged journalists to exercise caution, warning that headlines could damage an artist's reputation.
“Respect our artists. Verify before you report. Stand by the truth,” he added.
Daler was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on October 18, during the Navratri celebrations, when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and interrupted the show.
The minister reportedly reprimanded the singer and asked him to stop performing, alleging that he had taken the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Goddess Durga.
The incident prompted criticism and debate on social media, with Mika defending his brother and calling for the allegations to be verified before being circulated as fact.
With inputs from IANS