Why is Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh under fire?

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is all set to embark on his upcoming world tour in Dubai next month, has landed in fresh controversy after a sexually explicit remark he made during a recent concert in Delhi went viral.
The comment, delivered casually from the stage, was widely slammed online for being flippant and irresponsible, especially in a public setting with a mixed-age audience.
Social media users were quick to call out the rapper for normalising vulgarity under the guise of humour — a charge that has followed Honey Singh throughout his career.
Facing mounting backlash, the rapper issued a public apology, saying he had no intention of offending anyone. He attempted to explain the remark by claiming he was trying to communicate a message about safe sex to a Gen Z audience “in their language,” an argument that did little to convince critics who felt the explanation missed the larger point about accountability.
“Sometimes I get carried away and I do have that tendency to get into trouble. I apologise for being out of line” said Singh in a video message.
The episode once again reignites the debate around celebrity responsibility, stage banter, and where performers should draw the line — especially at a time when artists are increasingly scrutinised for what they say, not just what they sing.
Singh was a guest at the concert. He also said that he was just trying to appeal to gen-z but he was out of line with the profanity on stage.
