His performance was met by cheers and thunderous applause
A week after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh made a triumphant return to the stage in Kolkata. The singer, who admitted to feeling nervous before performing, was met with an overwhelming reception from the audience, greeted by loud cheers and applause that instantly put him at ease.
Arijit shared the stage with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh for a memorable 20-minute set. Several moments from the evening quickly made the rounds on social media. In one widely shared video, Arijit is invited on stage by Anoushka, addressing the crowd with humility: “I am very nervous, thank you for having me.”
The highlight of the evening came when the trio delivered a stirring rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali composition originally performed by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.
The set also featured a duet on Traces of You, a haunting track composed by Anoushka Shankar and originally performed with Norah Jones. Arijit spoke about his creative moments with Anoushka during visits to her London home, offering fans a glimpse into the collaborative process behind the music.
Reflecting on the performance, Anoushka shared her excitement on Instagram: “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books.”
Arijit Singh had announced his decision to step back from playback singing on January 27, thanking fans for years of unwavering support and calling his journey in film music “wonderful.” In posts believed to be from his personal X account, the 38-year-old elaborated that the decision was the result of long introspection.
Arijit explained that he wishes to explore new musical landscapes to remain inspired. He also expressed a desire to make space for emerging voices in the industry, hoping that fresh talent will, in turn, fuel his own creativity.
