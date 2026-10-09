The Saraiki song, popular in parts of Pakistan, has gained traction on social media.
Dubai: An Indian police officer has caught the internet’s attention after singing a popular Pakistani folk song while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Nishant Mishra, a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police, performs Chalre Chalre Waal with his eyes closed, accompanying himself on the guitar. His rendition has drawn praise online, according to Indian media reports. The video had received more than one million views on Instagram.
The song, sung in Saraiki, a language spoken in parts of Pakistan, has recently gained popularity on social media, inspiring users to create their own versions.
Pakistani singer Shanzy Sibal’s acoustic rendition has also attracted widespread attention, reportedly crossing 50 million views on Instagram. The song’s growing popularity has introduced more listeners to Saraiki folk music.
Mishra’s performance adds another Indian voice to the online trend, with his guitar-backed rendition drawing attention to a song that has found listeners across borders.
The video highlights how music and social media trends can bring audiences together, with songs crossing geographical boundaries and reaching listeners who may not otherwise encounter them.