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Indian police officer sings Pakistani song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ in viral video

The Saraiki song, popular in parts of Pakistan, has gained traction on social media.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Nishant Mishra sings the popular Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Nishant Mishra sings the popular Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Intagram/Nishant Mishra

Dubai: An Indian police officer has caught the internet’s attention after singing a popular Pakistani folk song while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Nishant Mishra, a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police, performs Chalre Chalre Waal with his eyes closed, accompanying himself on the guitar. His rendition has drawn praise online, according to Indian media reports. The video had received more than one million views on Instagram.

The song, sung in Saraiki, a language spoken in parts of Pakistan, has recently gained popularity on social media, inspiring users to create their own versions.

Pakistani singer Shanzy Sibal’s acoustic rendition has also attracted widespread attention, reportedly crossing 50 million views on Instagram. The song’s growing popularity has introduced more listeners to Saraiki folk music.

Mishra’s performance adds another Indian voice to the online trend, with his guitar-backed rendition drawing attention to a song that has found listeners across borders.

The video highlights how music and social media trends can bring audiences together, with songs crossing geographical boundaries and reaching listeners who may not otherwise encounter them.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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