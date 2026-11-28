Casual 15-minute visit to Ajman Beach turned to an internet sensation for the 29-year-old
Dubai: A quick stop at Ajman Beach after a work assignment was all it took for Dubai-based photographer Jaseel Peralasseri, who goes by the screen name Jaseel Azeez, to capture a moment that would be watched by millions around the world.
The 29-year-old from Kozhikode, Kerala in India was visiting the beach with colleagues after completing a shoot in Ajman when something unusual caught his attention. Looking out towards the sea, he noticed ships in the distance appearing to float above the water, with a visible gap between their hulls and the sea.
Intrigued, he immediately took out his phone and recorded the scene. What followed was something he could never have anticipated.
“I think we barely spent 15 minutes there. While looking out at the sea, I noticed something unusual. The ships in the distance genuinely looked like they were floating above the water,” Jaseel told Gulf News.
He has initially shared the footage on his Instagram story, simply intending to show his friends what he witnessed. After a friend suggested turning it into a reel, he has decided to post it.
Within four hours, the video has crossed one million views. It has soon reached 10 million, and in less than 20 hours attracted more than 20 million views and one million likes.
As of writing, the footage has crossed 31 million views, reaching audiences around the world.
“I never expected anything like this. As someone who spends a lot of time planning, shooting, and editing content, it’s quite funny that a random video I captured on my phone during a casual beach visit ended up becoming my most viral video.”
The unusual sight has been a natural optical illusion known as a superior mirage, caused by atmospheric conditions bending light and making distant objects appear higher than their actual position.
Although the viral video has brought him considerable attention, Jaseel has spent around eight years working in the creative industry.
His interest in photography has started with curiosity. Without formal training, he has taught himself through YouTube tutorials, experimenting with his camera and studying the visual styles of films and advertisements.
What has begun as a hobby gradually developed into a profession, leading him to work across photography, filmmaking, and digital marketing before becoming a freelance creative.
“Although I've been working in the creative industry for around eight years, it’s only been about a year since I started creating content for myself and building my own identity as a content creator,” shared Jaseel.
Another major milestone came in September, when his photograph of a hijabi freestyle footballer suspended mid-air beneath a blooming flame tree has won the Flame Tree Season Photography Competition.
Organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the competition win has been memorable as it was his first-ever photography competition.
Jaseel has moved to the UAE a year ago seeking better career opportunities and a fresh start. Since then, the country has given him opportunities to explore his creative ambitions and discover new subjects through his lens.
While the UAE is internationally recognised for its impressive skyline and modern architecture, he believes its natural landscapes offer equally interesting photographic opportunities.
“I think photography starts with observation. I’m naturally curious and I always try to pay attention to what’s happening around me, even when I’m not actively looking for something to photograph,” explained Jaseel.
He has noted that familiar locations can look entirely different depending on the weather, lighting, and time of day.
“Sometimes, the most interesting visuals are right in front of us, but we simply walk past them without noticing. For me, photography is about capturing those little details and sharing a perspective that people might not have noticed before.”
Beyond professional opportunities, Jaseel has highlighted that the UAE’s support for creative talent played an important role in his decision to build his future here.
He has pointed to initiatives such as Creators HQ and HIPA as examples of the country’s efforts to encourage creativity and provide platforms for emerging artists, regardless of where they come from.
He has also valued the Emirates’ cultural diversity, safety, and lifestyle. Professionally, he has had opportunities to connect with international creators, attend workshops and industry events, and collaborate with brands.
“What I appreciate most is that you don’t necessarily have to be an established name to get recognised here. There is space for emerging talent and that has motivated me to take my creative journey more seriously and explore what I’m capable of,” stated Jaseel.
Looking ahead, Jaseel has hoped to build a stronger creative identity in the UAE, take on meaningful photography and filmmaking projects, and collaborate with more brands and artists.
He has expressed his eagerness to share his knowledge through educational content for aspiring photographers and content creators, particularly those starting without formal training.
His advice to beginners is not to wait for the perfect camera or expensive equipment.
“Start with whatever you have. My recent viral video is a good example of how something captured on a phone can reach millions of people around the world,” said Jaseel.
He has reminded fellow expatriates to make time for personal interests alongside work and everyday responsibilities.
“Put yourself out there, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to try something new. You never know where a small opportunity might lead you.”
For Jaseel, the Ajman video may have been an unexpected breakthrough, but it is only one chapter in his journey.
“I'm still learning and growing as a creator myself, and I feel there’s a lot more for me to achieve here in the UAE.”