Social media buzzes over mysterious floating ship illusion in Ajman
A cargo ship off the coast of Ajman has become an online talking point after footage showed the vessel seemingly floating above the sea, with a clear gap between its hull and the water.
The unusual sight is not a trick or a flying ship, but a natural optical illusion known as a superior mirage. The video, which has attracted attention on social media, captures how atmospheric conditions can distort the appearance of distant objects.
The clip shows a large cargo vessel, its long deck and white superstructure clearly visible, apparently suspended above a stretch of blue sea. A band of darker water beneath the hull creates the impression of a gap between ship and sea.
A rocky shoreline runs along the right of the frame, with small ripples across the foreground. As the camera zooms in, the gap looks even more pronounced.
According to ABC News, the phenomenon is a superior mirage, an optical illusion caused by temperature differences in the atmosphere.
These differences cause light to bend as it travels through layers of air, altering the apparent position of distant objects. As a result, a vessel on the water can appear higher than its actual position, sometimes looking as though it is floating above the horizon.
Superior mirages can create unusual visual effects, making distant ships, coastlines and other objects appear distorted or displaced.
Viewers on social media were divided. Some were amazed by the sight, while others disputed the illusion, saying they could still see the vessel sitting on the water.
The name of the ship and the temperature conditions at the time of filming have not been disclosed.
The footage offers a striking example of how atmospheric conditions can create unusual optical illusions. The superior mirage makes the cargo vessel appear to hover above the sea, even though it remains on the water.
The unusual sight off Ajman's coastline has caught the attention of social media users. However, the ship's identity and the exact conditions behind the illusion remain unclear, with no official confirmation or statement from UAE authorities regarding the footage.