Fact-check: iPhones floating in the Strait of Hormuz – are viral videos real?

Fact-checkers debunk viral shipwreck footage of drifting iPhones
Hundreds of iPhones bobbing in the sea, luxury perfume bottles drifting past shipping containers and people in small boats collecting valuable goods — extraordinary scenes have gone viral following a shipwreck near the Strait of Hormuz. But how much of the footage is real?
Apple’s iPhone 18 smartphones are reportedly being advertised in Tehran at unusually low prices as “war booty”, with sellers claiming the devices were recovered from a sunken cargo ship, Iran International reported on Saturday.
The claims surfaced after the Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank on October 14, prompting a wave of videos purporting to show iPhones and luxury perfumes floating in the water.
However, independent fact-checkers have identified several widely shared videos and images showing people retrieving iPhones from the sea as AI-generated. There is no independently verified evidence that the ship was carrying the devices depicted in the footage.
Meanwhile, Oman has issued a maritime safety warning after containers began drifting in waters off Musandam Governorate following the sinking. Authorities have cautioned that some containers may contain hazardous materials and urged sea-goers to report any sightings.
Fact-checking organisation Factnameh found that several images and videos showing iPhones floating in the water or being collected from small boats were generated using AI.
The footage contained several visual clues that raised doubts about its authenticity, including:
Phones that appeared to move unnaturally in the water.
Distorted writing on boxes and packaging.
Boxes with unusual shapes and inconsistent details.
People who appeared motionless despite being aboard moving boats.
BBC Verify also reported that some of the circulating footage may have been AI-generated. Some images appeared to draw on genuine footage of the damaged vessel, making it more difficult to distinguish fabricated scenes from real events.
Separately, What the Fact identified a viral clip claiming to show people collecting iPhones after the sinking as AI-generated.
The Telegraph reported scenes of people heading out in small boats to retrieve cargo that had spilled into the sea. However, genuine footage of containers in the water does not prove that the viral videos showing hundreds of iPhones are authentic.
Grok, the AI chatbot on X, also added a context note to a viral post, saying the GFS Pride sank in the Strait of Hormuz after a strike, spilling some containers.
It cautioned that videos showing crowds collecting iPhone boxes on a beach were AI-generated and that claims about iPhone cargo remained unverified, with no confirmed cargo manifest.
The sinking of the GFS Pride is confirmed, but accounts of what caused it differ.
Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority said the vessel sustained damage and caught fire on October 13 before sinking the following day. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.
The ship was operated by GFS Ship Management. Reuters, citing maritime security sources, reported that it had a capacity of 2,824 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), a standard measure of container ship capacity.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the vessel struck a naval mine while travelling along what it described as an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz.
Singapore’s maritime authority, however, said the ship had been struck by an unidentified projectile.
Although containers and cargo were reported scattered across the water, the ship’s cargo manifest has not been independently verified. Factnameh said there was no credible evidence establishing that the vessel was carrying iPhones.
Oman has urged fishermen, boat operators and other sea-goers to exercise caution after containers began drifting in waters off Musandam Governorate following the sinking of the GFS Pride.
The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology issued a maritime safety advisory for waters near Ras Al Sheikh Masoud, warning that some containers may contain hazardous materials.
People have been urged not to approach, open, move or attempt to retrieve the containers.
Anyone spotting a floating container has been asked to report it immediately by calling 7211134.
The ministry said it was monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities, with recovery operations focused on protecting public safety and the marine environment.
UAE-based Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes issued a statement addressing public concern following the shipping incident.
The company thanked people who had contacted it and expressed relief that the crew had survived, stressing that the safety of human lives came first.
However, the statement did not confirm that the company’s products were aboard the GFS Pride.
Here is a quick breakdown of what is known about the incident and the viral claims.
The GFS Pride sank on October 14 after sustaining damage and catching fire.
All 21 crew members were evacuated safely.
The cause of the sinking remains disputed.
Oman warns of drifting containers off Musandam, urges reports
Not independently verified:
Whether the ship was carrying iPhones or the perfume products shown in viral videos.
Claims that the iPhones advertised in Tehran came from the sunken vessel.
The authenticity of several videos showing people collecting large quantities of iPhones from the sea.
Reuters also reported that the GFS Pride and another vessel sank in separate incidents within 24 hours, amid heightened risks to commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz.
The key takeaway is that a real shipwreck does not make every video associated with it genuine. AI-generated images can borrow details from real events, making fabricated claims appear convincing.
For sea-goers near Musandam, the concern is also practical: drifting containers may pose a safety risk, regardless of what they contain. Anyone spotting one should report it to the Omani authorities rather than approach or attempt to retrieve it.
Before sharing dramatic footage, check whether reputable news organisations or independent fact-checkers have verified it.