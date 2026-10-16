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Oman warns of drifting hazardous containers after ship sinks off Musandam coast

Ministry alerts public to dangers of drifting containers in Musandam waters

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Small boats loaded with merchandise sail past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory while crusing in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025.
Small boats loaded with merchandise sail past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory while crusing in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025.
AFP file

Oman has issued a maritime safety warning to fishermen and seafarers after containers began drifting in waters off Musandam Governorate following the sinking of a cargo ship, with authorities cautioning that some of the containers may contain hazardous materials.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology urged fishermen and other sea-goers to exercise extreme caution in the maritime area near Ras Al Sheikh Masoud, also referred to as Cape Sheikh Masoud, following the sinking of the container ship GFS PRIDE on October 14, 2026

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The incident left containers floating in the surrounding waters, prompting the ministry to warn the public against approaching the drifting cargo or attempting to handle it.

Containers carrying hazardous materials could pose risks to people who come into contact with them, making it important for fishermen and maritime operators to remain vigilant while navigating the area.

The ministry called on anyone who spots a floating container to report it immediately by calling 7211134. It stressed that people should not attempt to retrieve, move or open the containers.

The ministry said it was monitoring the maritime situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Efforts are focused on managing recovery operations and safeguarding public safety and the marine environment.

Fishermen, boat operators and other sea-goers travelling near the affected area have been urged to follow the ministry’s advisory and report any sightings of drifting containers to the authorities

Related Topics:
OmanUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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