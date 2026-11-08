UAE National Guard rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship fire in Gulf of Oman

All crew members were rescued, given first aid and handed over to the relevant authorities
The UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.
A Coast Guard unit launched the operation after receiving a distress report from the ship’s crew. Specialised teams located the vessel, reached it and safely evacuated all 22 crew members.
The rescued crew, who were of Arab nationalities, received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.
The National Guard said the operation highlighted its personnel’s readiness to respond to maritime emergencies and their commitment to protecting lives and strengthening maritime security and safety.