US releases video of strike on cargo ship in Gulf of Oman amid Iran blockade enforcement

CENTCOM forms new task force to disrupt Iran's weapons supply routes
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stepped up enforcement of its naval blockade against Iran, disabling a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings. The US military also released video showing the strike on the ship.
CENTCOM said its forces disabled the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda after its civilian crew attempted to breach the naval blockade. The video shows a US military aircraft firing precision munitions at the vessel’s stern, disabling it.
The crew had been instructed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike, CENTCOM said. The cargo vessel had attempted to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.
In a separate development, CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper directed the formation of Task Force Iron Gate on November 7. The new team, comprising around 20 civilian and military personnel, will coordinate with US government agencies to prevent Iran from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to transport advanced weapons, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue.
Based in Tampa, Florida, the task force will focus on restricting the movement of military equipment and other prohibited materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
Cooper said the initiative would reinforce the US naval blockade and further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its military.
CENTCOM said the naval blockade had prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months. Strict enforcement continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.