Task Force Iron Gate will monitor routes used to move weapons and sanctioned materials
The US military has set up a new task force to prevent Iran from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to transport advanced weapons and restricted materials.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper on Saturday ordered the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, a team of around 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida.
The team will work with other US government agencies to restrict the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.
Cooper said the initiative would strengthen Washington's efforts to limit Iran's military supplies and funding.
"Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," he said.
In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.