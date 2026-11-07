The team will work with other US government agencies to restrict the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The US military has set up a new task force to prevent Iran from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to transport advanced weapons and restricted materials.

"Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," he said.

In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.