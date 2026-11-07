GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US sets up task force to block Iran's weapons supply routes

Task Force Iron Gate will monitor routes used to move weapons and sanctioned materials

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Marines spar during a Martial Arts Course at a base in the Middle East. [Illustrative image]
US Marines spar during a Martial Arts Course at a base in the Middle East. [Illustrative image]
X/@CENTCOM

The US military has set up a new task force to prevent Iran from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to transport advanced weapons and restricted materials.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper on Saturday ordered the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, a team of around 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida.

The team will work with other US government agencies to restrict the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Cooper said the initiative would strengthen Washington's efforts to limit Iran's military supplies and funding.

"Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," he said.

In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Jordanian police officer was stabbed to death in Amman. The fatal attack took place on Medina Street, one of Amman's main thoroughfares, where the officer was assaulted with a sharp weapon.

Jordan police officer stabbed to death in Amman

1m read
Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’

Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’

2m read
A Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) weapon at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on March 11, 2003.

What is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ US may use in Iran?

2m read
FILE - In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP, File)

US sends 9,000 troops and third carrier to Middle East

3m read