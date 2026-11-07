Americans urged to remain vigilant over possible attacks and flight disruptions
Abu Dhabi: The United States has urged Americans across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, warning of an increased threat of armed attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group and alleged Iranian efforts to target US government officials in the region.
In a security alert issued on Saturday, November 7, the US Mission to UAE also warned citizens to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region," the US Mission to UAE stated.
The warning follows earlier US warnings about Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports and critical infrastructure, which Washington has said caused casualties and significant travel disruptions.
US authorities have previously cautioned that regional hostilities could escalate rapidly and that Iran and groups aligned with Tehran might target American interests overseas, including businesses and other institutions.