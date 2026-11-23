Houthis claim Saudi refinery attack, Etihad extends flight cancellations
The Middle East conflict remained volatile on Monday as Iran threatened stronger action against the US naval blockade, Yemen's Houthis claimed another attack on Saudi energy infrastructure and fresh casualties were reported in Yemen. Meanwhile, international oil prices declined despite continuing threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
Iran warned Monday that it would use all available measures to confront the US naval blockade restricting its oil exports, Reuters reported.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the blockade as military aggression and said Tehran would defend its interests.
Iran also reiterated that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington accepted its conditions, including ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and removing sanctions.
Despite continued diplomatic efforts, no agreement has been announced.
For UAE businesses, prolonged restrictions on Hormuz remain a major concern because of their impact on energy exports, shipping insurance and international trade.
Etihad Airways' latest official travel advisory confirms that all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through Monday, November 30.
The airline cited continuing regional disruption and warned that further schedule changes were possible.
Other Abu Dhabi–Saudi Arabia services are operating according to schedule, the airline said.
For UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, business or family visits, the cancellations highlight the continuing impact of regional security concerns on aviation.
Passengers should check individual flight status and rebooking arrangements directly with airlines before travelling to airports.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed Sunday that they had struck Saudi Arabia's Rabigh oil refinery on the Red Sea coast, Reuters reported.
The group claimed a direct hit, but Saudi authorities had not confirmed the attack or reported damage.
The facility, approximately 165 kilometres north of Jeddah, is a major refining and petrochemical complex with access to maritime export facilities.
The latest claim comes amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.
Separately, Associated Press reported Monday that Houthi health officials said a strike in Yemen's Hodeida province killed 11 people and injured 19. Saudi-backed forces had not immediately commented, and responsibility was not independently established.
Commercial shipping remains exposed to security threats around Hormuz and the wider Gulf.
Reuters reported Monday that UK Maritime Trade Operations had received reports of multiple shipping attacks over the weekend.
Meanwhile, fighting in western Yemen continues to raise concerns about Bab Al Mandab, the strategic passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Instability around both waterways could force longer shipping routes and increase insurance premiums, freight charges and delivery times.
For UAE importers and exporters, continued disruption could affect the movement and cost of essential goods.
Brent crude declined 2.18 per cent to $90.55 a barrel at 6.36pm UAE time Monday, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate fell to $81.82.
Prices eased as increased Middle Eastern supplies and the restart of a Libyan pipeline offset concerns about regional attacks.
Dubai's main stock index rose 1.3 per cent, while Abu Dhabi's edged 0.1 per cent higher.
For UAE residents, lower oil prices could eventually ease logistics costs, although domestic petrol prices are adjusted monthly.