Latest developments in Middle East war for UAE citizens
Fresh US military action against Iran, a fatal tanker explosion and renewed diplomatic negotiations have kept the Middle East conflict in focus. For UAE residents, the latest developments carry implications for regional security, international shipping, Saudi travel and energy prices.
Here are five key developments to know this morning.
US President Donald Trump said Friday that American forces carried out limited strikes against an Iranian air-defence installation near Qeshm Island, close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media reported two explosions in the island's Suza area. The extent of the damage was not independently established.
The Associated Press reported that the strikes came as regional mediators continued efforts to prevent a wider confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
The proximity of Qeshm Island to Hormuz makes any escalation particularly concerning for Gulf shipping and energy exports.
A crew member was killed in an explosion aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Velos Sapphire, Reuters reported on Friday.
The vessel was travelling empty towards Bahrain when Thursday's explosion occurred.
Its Greek operator, Velos Tankers, said a missile strike was suspected, although the cause had not been established.
No other crew members were injured, and the resulting fire was extinguished. The operator reported no pollution.
For UAE businesses, continued insecurity around Gulf shipping routes could increase marine insurance premiums, freight charges and delivery times.
Etihad Airways' current official travel advisory confirms that all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19.
However, four Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services — EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 — were scheduled to resume from Friday, November 6.
The airline cautioned that further changes remain possible because of regional disruption.
For UAE residents travelling for Umrah, business or family visits, checking individual flight status and rebooking arrangements directly with the airline remains essential.
At least 30 people were reportedly killed and eight injured in an attack on a market in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province on Friday, according to Houthi health officials cited by Associated Press.
The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia, while authorities aligned with Yemen's Saudi-backed government disputed that account and blamed the Houthis.
The renewed violence adds to instability in southwestern Yemen, where security remains important for shipping through Bab Al Mandab, the passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
No new commercial-vessel attack at Bab Al Mandab was confirmed in the reporting reviewed.
Brent crude settled at $98.32 a barrel on Friday, Reuters reported, while US West Texas Intermediate closed at $90.83.
Prices have fallen sharply as markets assess prospects for diplomatic progress and increased oil supplies. Regular futures trading is closed on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Qatar has presented proposals intended to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme and restrictions on shipping through Hormuz.
Associated Press reported that Iran continues to demand concessions before entering negotiations. No agreement to reopen the waterway has been announced.
For UAE residents, lower international crude prices do not automatically mean immediate changes to petrol prices. Residents should continue following official aviation, maritime and government guidance.