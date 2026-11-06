US/Israel-Iran war: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy

US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has condemned US President Donald Trump’s latest threat of further attacks on Iran, accusing him of threatening to destroy a country of 90 million people.

“He’s once again threatening the annihilation of a country of 90 million people. A crime against humanity,” Ansari wrote on X.

She urged Democrats to take urgent action to end what she described as Trump’s “reckless war of choice”, saying they must act when they regain control of both chambers of Congress.

“Democrats must work urgently to end Trump’s reckless war of choice when we take back the House and the Senate,” she said, adding: “Enough is enough.”