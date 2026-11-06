US/Israel-Iran war: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy

Trump backs Hegseth amid impeachment threat, hails US operations in Iran and Venezuela
Highlights
US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has condemned US President Donald Trump’s latest threat of further attacks on Iran, accusing him of threatening to destroy a country of 90 million people.
“He’s once again threatening the annihilation of a country of 90 million people. A crime against humanity,” Ansari wrote on X.
She urged Democrats to take urgent action to end what she described as Trump’s “reckless war of choice”, saying they must act when they regain control of both chambers of Congress.
“Democrats must work urgently to end Trump’s reckless war of choice when we take back the House and the Senate,” she said, adding: “Enough is enough.”
Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow states that Russia will build a gas pipeline to Iran. Rezaei described it as "an initiative intended to allow Iran to cease its own gas consumption and sell Russian gas to neighboring regions."
President Donald Trump said late on Thursday he will soon decide whether to widen the war on Iran, warning the US might have to “destroy the rest of the country.”
The remarks came as Democrats’ midterm wins raise questions about how much room he has before the new Congress arrives.
Speaking in the Oval Office after meeting his national security team, Trump said the administration would make a decision on whether to “go further” and ensure Iran’s nuclear program can never be revived.
He added that he would rather not destroy the rest of the country, but “maybe I’ll have to,” and that people would “know soon enough.”
He claimed Iran could take 25 to 30 years to rebuild, and acknowledged that 18 US service members have died in the conflict.
Two US officials told Axios the meeting was the first on Iran since the midterms. Trump is weighing further strikes, continued economic pressure or a deal.
Iran-linked attacks, attempted attacks and surveillance of commercial vessels intensified around the Strait of Hormuz over the latest reporting period, while maritime traffic through the strategic waterway remained significantly below pre-conflict levels, according to the latest maritime security assessment.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), in its Update 111 Advisory Note dated November 5, 2026, distributed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), reported four attacks in the Strait of Hormuz over 96 hours, compared with three in the preceding reporting period.
All four incidents occurred within approximately 52 hours, between November 1 and November 3, off Oman's Musandam coast.
Crude oil prices held modest gains Friday after rebounding from a two-month low, as unresolved tensions over Iran and tanker attacks kept buyers in the market.
Brent crude futures stood at $98.29 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.88% at 8:41 am Beijing time on Nov. 6.
WTI futures rose 55 cents, or 0.61%, to $91.07, putting the Brent-WTI spread at $7.22.
Murban Crude stood at $95.89, down $5.00, or 4.96% lower than the previous close. Brent rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday after plunging more than 8% a day earlier to a near two-month low.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued an emergency alert for the southern Najran region over an unspecified threat before announcing that the danger had passed.
In an initial post on X, the agency said the National Early Warning Platform had issued an alert for the region and urged residents to follow safety instructions.
Civil Defence later announced that the threat had passed, but advised residents to continue following its instructions and avoid gatherings or filming.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth rejected calls for his removal in a defiant video Thursday, branding Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment push a "sham" as the House prepares to vote when Congress returns next week.
In a nearly six-minute video filmed outside the Department of War, Hegseth said that, like the president, “we don’t back down,” adding that this applies especially now.
He called Massie “a disgruntled, defeated congressman” who, along with Democratic allies, had filed sham articles, “just like they tried against President Trump twice.”
He also urged Congress to support more military funding. Massie, a Kentucky Republican, plans to force the vote.
His articles accuse Hegseth of waging hostilities against Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorisation, in violation of the War Powers Resolution, along with other abuses.
He says he will use a privileged resolution unless Hegseth resigns, and that several House Republicans believe it could pass. Trump said he has “every intention” of keeping Hegseth.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the call, the two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of de-escalation and advancing diplomatic efforts in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan to discuss regional issues, Iranian state media reported.
"They held discussions and exchanged views regarding the latest regional developments and the progress of diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region," IRNA said, without giving further details on the talks.
Araghchi also spoke with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman, both of which have been involved in mediation efforts in the war with the United States, according to IRNA.
He also held conversations with his Turkish, Jordanian and Kuwaiti counterparts.
Oman and Iran on Thursday stressed the importance of consolidating sustainable understandings to ensure maritime security, end the state of war and prevent renewed confrontations in the region.
During a phone call, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reviewed the latest contacts and talks aimed at reaching understandings to resume navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without hindrance, according to a report by the Oman News Agency.
The two ministers said such understandings should be grounded in practical arrangements to ensure the safety of maritime corridors and joint technical mechanisms to secure the unimpeded flow of international trade and energy, thereby bringing an end to the state of war and preventing renewed confrontations in the region, Xinhua News Agency reported.
They added that these understandings should respect national sovereignty and the legitimate interests of all parties while creating conditions for renewed dialogue and negotiations to address outstanding issues behind the escalation.
Day 249: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 248: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms
Day 247: US strikes Iran's Qeshm island
Day 246: Trump threatens Iran with military action
Day 246: UAE hopes for peace, ‘braced for worst’
Day 245: Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
Day 244: US denies Iran destroyed sea drone in Strait of Hormuz
Day 243: US fires senior army general in latest ouster: reports
Day 242: Iran discusses plan to end war and reopen Hormuz