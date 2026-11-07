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Middle East war update: Qeshm Island strike raises tensions; talks continue

Shipping security, energy prices and civilian safety remain at risk

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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US launches defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island amid escalating Middle East tensions
US launches defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island amid escalating Middle East tensions
Overnight, the Middle East war exposed the fragile balance between military escalation and diplomacy. Iranian news agencies reported two missiles striking Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with damage still unclear. Meanwhile, Qatar said mediation between Washington and Tehran remained active, rejecting reports that peace efforts had failed. US President Donald Trump has acknowledged fresh limited strikes on Iranian air defenses, even as mediators pursue a possible agreement linking maritime access, sanctions relief and nuclear inspections. As regional governments press for restraint, the stakes extend far beyond the battlefield: shipping security, energy prices and civilian safety remain at risk. Follow live updates here:

Highlights

US military carries out new targeted strikes on Iran as Tehran's leaders weigh mediator's proposals

US President Donald Trump said the US military on Friday carried out new limited strikes on Iran, targeting an Iranian air defence system.

Iranian state media reported the sound of two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, which is in the crucial waterway for oil shipments.


Trump in an exchange with reporters described the military action as “minor."

“They knocked out — they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening.

Trump did not offer further details about the target.

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Iranian forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war: army spokesman

Iran's military is "stronger" and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, citing an army spokesman.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence," Mohammad Akraminia said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

US offers $20 million reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear programme': CENTCOM

The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear programme, the military said on Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

Yemen's Houthis granting ships safe passage via email: report

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are effectively policing maritime transit of the Red Sea through a system under which vessels can request safe passage via email, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Houthis — who control swaths of Yemen — declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia earlier this year, after which some ships began contacting them before transiting the Red Sea, the Journal reported.

If the Houthis reply, they typically do so within 24 hours, the newspaper said, citing crew member accounts and emails it reviewed.

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