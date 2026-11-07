Overnight, the Middle East war exposed the fragile balance between military escalation and diplomacy. Iranian news agencies reported two missiles striking Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with damage still unclear. Meanwhile, Qatar said mediation between Washington and Tehran remained active, rejecting reports that peace efforts had failed. US President Donald Trump has acknowledged fresh limited strikes on Iranian air defenses, even as mediators pursue a possible agreement linking maritime access, sanctions relief and nuclear inspections. As regional governments press for restraint, the stakes extend far beyond the battlefield: shipping security, energy prices and civilian safety remain at risk. Follow live updates here:

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