Shipping security, energy prices and civilian safety remain at risk
Highlights
US President Donald Trump said the US military on Friday carried out new limited strikes on Iran, targeting an Iranian air defence system.
Iranian state media reported the sound of two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, which is in the crucial waterway for oil shipments.
Trump in an exchange with reporters described the military action as “minor."
“They knocked out — they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening.
Trump did not offer further details about the target.
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Iran's military is "stronger" and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, citing an army spokesman.
"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence," Mohammad Akraminia said, according to the state news agency IRNA.
The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear programme, the military said on Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.
A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are effectively policing maritime transit of the Red Sea through a system under which vessels can request safe passage via email, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
The Houthis — who control swaths of Yemen — declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia earlier this year, after which some ships began contacting them before transiting the Red Sea, the Journal reported.
If the Houthis reply, they typically do so within 24 hours, the newspaper said, citing crew member accounts and emails it reviewed.
Day 250: Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy hit’ as Tehran steps up Gulf diplomacy
Day 249: Oman and Iran call for end to war and fresh dialogue
Day 248: US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms
Day 247: US strikes Iran's Qeshm island
Day 246: Trump threatens Iran with military action
Day 246: UAE hopes for peace, ‘braced for worst’
Day 245: Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
Day 244: US denies Iran destroyed sea drone in Strait of Hormuz
Day 243: US fires senior army general in latest ouster: reports