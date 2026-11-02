Middle East conflict: Trump threatens Iran with military action as Tehran warns new war could last longer

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had a “good talk” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that the two leaders discussed Iran.

Axios cited sources as saying Netanyahu is pressing Trump to strike Iran immediately after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but Trump, for now, wants to let negotiations play out — a strategy Netanyahu is concerned about.

On Sunday, Iran’s army spokesman warned that any new war could extend beyond the Middle East and last much longer than the previous conflict.

Iranian negotiators were in Doha on Nov. 1 for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatari mediators aimed at reaching a deal to end the war with the US and Israel, Reuters reported, citing an official briefed on the talks.

The discussions follow an initial Iranian proposal, conveyed o Qatari intermediaries, for a "seven-day plan" under which the US and Iran would take daily confidence-building steps before broader peace talks.

Following back-and-forth communications, the seven days had been whittled down to a "two-day plan", according to a new report citing Iran FM Abbas Araghchi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump has not decided whether to launch new strikes but prefers a diplomatic resolution. The split highlights a key decision point: continued diplomacy or renewed military action.