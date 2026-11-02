Trump questions Hegseth, Caine after ‘rosy’ Iran war forecasts — report

President Donald Trump speaks (L) as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R) look on during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran. AFP-ALEX WONG