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Trump questions Hegseth, Caine after ‘rosy’ Iran war forecasts — report

Trump scrutinizes advisers over Iran war strategy amid accountability concerns

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump speaks (L) as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R) look on during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran.
President Donald Trump speaks (L) as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R) look on during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran.
AFP-ALEX WONG

President Donald Trump has been asking allies about the performances of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, The Atlantic reported Sunday, citing two outside advisers close to him.

The questioning comes as Trump focuses on advisers who assured him the war would be quick and decisive. He often seeks friends’ opinions before making personnel changes.

Some people close to Trump accused Hegseth of giving him an overly optimistic picture. The Pentagon rejected that claim, saying Hegseth provides the “full operational picture.”

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Hegseth and Caine presented military options to Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House last week.

The White House said Trump had “full confidence” in both men. No order to resume strikes had been given, the report said.

The Atlantic noted that Trump has been contemplating a renewal of hostilities aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate.

Advisers told the magazine that a new round of attacks could come "soon after" Tuesday’s midterms.

Hegseth and Caine have been two of Trump’s key counselors on the war. In its earliest stages, they were among the most publicly optimistic about its prospects, though they have not held a press conference since May.

The report frames the internal questioning as part of Trump’s search for accountability as the war has become longer and more costly than initially expected.

Why it matters

The report signals possible friction over war strategy and accountability. If Trump loses confidence in his defence leadership, it could affect military planning, personnel decisions and the pace of any renewed strikes.

What’s next

Watch for White House personnel announcements, Pentagon briefings and any order to resume strikes.

The midterm outcome and Iran’s response to mediation efforts will also shape Trump’s next move.

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