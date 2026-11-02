Trump questions Hegseth, Caine after ‘rosy’ Iran war forecasts — report

Trump scrutinizes advisers over Iran war strategy amid accountability concerns
President Donald Trump has been asking allies about the performances of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, The Atlantic reported Sunday, citing two outside advisers close to him.
The questioning comes as Trump focuses on advisers who assured him the war would be quick and decisive. He often seeks friends’ opinions before making personnel changes.
Some people close to Trump accused Hegseth of giving him an overly optimistic picture. The Pentagon rejected that claim, saying Hegseth provides the “full operational picture.”
Hegseth and Caine presented military options to Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House last week.
The White House said Trump had “full confidence” in both men. No order to resume strikes had been given, the report said.
The Atlantic noted that Trump has been contemplating a renewal of hostilities aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate.
Advisers told the magazine that a new round of attacks could come "soon after" Tuesday’s midterms.
Hegseth and Caine have been two of Trump’s key counselors on the war. In its earliest stages, they were among the most publicly optimistic about its prospects, though they have not held a press conference since May.
The report frames the internal questioning as part of Trump’s search for accountability as the war has become longer and more costly than initially expected.
The report signals possible friction over war strategy and accountability. If Trump loses confidence in his defence leadership, it could affect military planning, personnel decisions and the pace of any renewed strikes.
Watch for White House personnel announcements, Pentagon briefings and any order to resume strikes.
The midterm outcome and Iran’s response to mediation efforts will also shape Trump’s next move.
Also In This Package
Why did Hegseth secretly meet Netanyahu in Israel?
Military buildup, secret talks: What’s Trump up to?
US plans new Iran strikes despite Trump poll pledge
US military in ready mode for possible strikes on Iran