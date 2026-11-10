US defence chief Hegseth dismisses impeachment bid over Iran war as 'political spectacle'

Pentagon chief hits back at Republican lawmaker seeking his removal
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday dismissed an effort to impeach him over the Iran war as a "political spectacle", accusing an outgoing Republican lawmaker of pursuing a personal agenda.
"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth told journalists.
His remarks came a day after Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of waging war against Iran without congressional authorisation and abusing his powers.
Massie's resolution alleges violations of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which governs the president's authority to involve US forces in hostilities without congressional approval.
The articles also include allegations concerning civilian casualties and military operations in Yemen and Venezuela. The Pentagon has rejected the accusations.
Massie, who lost his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger, is using a procedure requiring the House to consider his resolution within two legislative days.
The Republican-controlled House could vote as early as Wednesday, with some Republican lawmakers indicating they may support the impeachment effort.
President Donald Trump defended his defence secretary on Monday, saying Hegseth had done a "good job" and praising his handling of military operations.
Asked whether he would support Hegseth if the House voted to impeach him, Trump replied: "Yeah, I'll stand by him."
The impeachment push follows last week's midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress amid public anger over the Iran war and rising fuel prices.
Vice President JD Vance has linked the Republican defeats to the conflict, while Trump has acknowledged that the war contributed to the election losses.
Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries has also backed the impeachment effort, accusing Hegseth of abusing his authority and supporting a costly conflict with Iran.
Under the US Constitution, impeachment requires a simple majority in the House of Representatives but does not automatically remove a Cabinet official from office.
Removal would require conviction by a two-thirds majority of senators present, making it a considerably higher hurdle.
Republicans will retain control of Congress until January 3, when the newly elected lawmakers take office.
Democrats have indicated they intend to increase scrutiny of the Pentagon and the Iran war, including military spending and controversial operations.
The impeachment vote could therefore become an early test of Republican support for Hegseth as Trump faces growing pressure over the conflict.