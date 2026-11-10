Qatari proposal could ease tensions as US monitors Iran's next move
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said late on Monday (Nov. 9) that Iran has been badly weakened and that President Donald Trump holds the advantage whether he chooses diplomacy or military action.
“Iran is devastated — Iran is in the weakest position that it’s been in a very, very long time. The president has the upper hand on any path that he chooses to take,” Hegseth said.
He made the remarks to US media covering defence when asked what needs to happen for the war to officially conclude, adding that Trump could also say the US is done but will watch Iran’s nuclear material.
He told reporters the Pentagon is ready for whatever Trump orders.
The comments came the day Trump met Qatar’s prime minister at the White House.
Trump said he was “not looking to” intensify the war after the midterms, and regional mediators have circulated a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz "within two days", with the US lifting its blockade and releasing some frozen funds while Iran invites nuclear inspectors.
Hegseth also backed Trump’s decision to go to war, saying that if the president says he would do it again, he agrees.
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie filed eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth Monday over the war.
Hegseth expressed confidence he has enough Republican support to defeat the effort.
Trump on Monday came out in defence of Hegseth amid calls for his impeachment, arguing that Hegseth should not be targeted over recent military operations.
"Pete Hegseth won two wars. 'Oh, let's impeach him!' What about impeaching the people that ran the Vietnam War? What about impeaching that went—that ran Iraq, and Afghanistan, and all of these other wars where thousands of lives have been lost. We lost 18 people. 18. They lost 65,000 in Vietnam. We're in there for seven months, they're in there for 21 years," Trump told reporters.
Questioning the motives behind the impeachment resolution, the President added, "What about impeaching those people? What about impeaching the leaders of the stupid wars that were done when nothing was gained?"
Trump also directed sharp criticism at Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who introduced the impeachment articles on the House floor, accusing him of habitual obstructionism against party legislation and "wasting" congressional bandwidth.
Watch whether Trump accepts the Qatari-brokered framework, Iran’s response, and the House impeachment vote.
Democrats also want to restrict Iran war funding, which could set up a clash when government funding expires Dec. 11, 2026.