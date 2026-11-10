"Pete Hegseth won two wars. 'Oh, let's impeach him!' What about impeaching the people that ran the Vietnam War? What about impeaching that went—that ran Iraq, and Afghanistan, and all of these other wars where thousands of lives have been lost. We lost 18 people. 18. They lost 65,000 in Vietnam. We're in there for seven months, they're in there for 21 years," Trump told reporters.