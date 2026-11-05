Trump weighs Iran strikes or deal after midterm loss as Vance urges agreement, Qatar mediates; Brent oil falls to $93

US President Donald Trump is reportedly asking aides whether Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay, and Republicans are pointing at him over the Iran war after Tuesday’s midterm rout.

Publicly, Trump says Hegseth is "doing a very good job".

CBS News reported Trump has been asking advisers, in person and by phone, whether Hegseth should stay after Republicans’ losses, citing multiple sources. Other sources said he has not decided to replace him.

Possible successors: One source told CBS that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been floated as a replacement.

The White House said Trump has "full confidence" in Hegseth.

CNN reported that GOP lawmakers and allies are increasingly blaming Hegseth for the war, with a possible impeachment vote looming as early as next week.

Vice President JD Vance wrote that the reason Republicans lost was the war. Trump told The Wall Street Journal the war was a piece of the defeat, but defended his handling of it.

CBS reported some White House aides expect part of the blame to fall on Adm. Dan Caine, and that Democrats were already trying to impeach Hegseth before the election.

The Atlantic reported earlier this week that Trump had been seeking someone to blame for the course of the war, with frustration directed at Caine and Hegseth.

What's next: Watch out whether Trump moves against Hegseth, how Democrats use their new majorities to investigate or impeach him, and whether any shake-up changes Iran policy as Trump chooses between strikes and a deal.