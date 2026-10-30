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US Vice President Vance offers to meet Iran’s Rezaei for talks: Report

Vance proposes diplomatic meeting to address nuclear and economic concerns

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US Vice President JD Vance has offered to meet Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, for talks. Washington considers Rezaei as its "essential contact" in Tehran.
US Vice President JD Vance has offered to meet Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, for talks. Washington considers Rezaei as its "essential contact" in Tehran.
AFP | Mehr News Agency

US Vice President JD Vance has offered to meet Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei to discuss a negotiated settlement to the war, The Washington Post reported, citing a "US official familiar with the negotiations".

The report says Vance sent Rezaei a letter last week through Qatari mediators.

It focused on both countries’ national interests and stressed that Washington’s central objective is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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In March, Rezaei was appointed as secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, promoting a prominent hardliner. He is seen as a close ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Rezaei replaced Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr ​as second-in-command of the body that coordinates Iran's security and foreign policy and is chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian. ‌

Vance described Iran’s interests as rebuilding its war- and sanctions-affected economy and preserving sovereignty, while saying Tehran must send representatives empowered to discuss nuclear issues.

Washington reportedly views Rezaei, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as its "essential contact" in Tehran.

US officials believe he communicates regularly with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Istanbul or Doha are cited as likely venues if talks proceed. Qatar has maintained contacts with Rezaei and other senior Iranian officials.

The Post said the White House sees the diplomatic window as narrowing, but Iran had not softened its nuclear position.

Rezaei’s formal response was reportedly expected.

Why it matters

The reported outreach is a potential opening for diplomacy amid renewed conflict risks. But it remains an unconfirmed proposal, and the central dispute over Iran’s nuclear program remains unresolved.

What’s next

Watch for Rezaei’s formal response, White House confirmation and any announced venue or delegation.

The next signal will be whether both sides agree to talks and define a workable negotiating framework.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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